GREENVILLE, N.C. – Home tilts with Wake Forest and UNCW highlight the 2022-23 East Carolina women’s basketball non-conference schedule released Tuesday by school officials. The Pirates are entering their fourth season under the direction of Kim McNeill.

Prior to the Nov. 10 matchup with Wake Forest, the Pirates will kick off the season by welcoming South Carolina State into Minges Coliseum on Nov. 7.

Those two games are just the start of a five-game homestand for ECU. Next up, UNCW will come to town for a Sunday game on Nov. 13. The Pirates took down the Seahawks last season in Wilmington with a 79-50 margin, evening the all-time series at five games apiece.

Minges will host Education Day on Nov. 16 for a game against the High Point Panthers.

The Pirates will take on Charleston Southern in Minges on Nov. 20 before hitting the road for the first time on the season. The first road trip of the year will take place Nov. 26-27 for the Cavalier Classic at the University of Virginia for battles with Liberty University and the Virginia Cavaliers.

East Carolina will return to Virginia again for a Thursday contest with George Mason before returning home for games with VCU and the University of Maryland-Eastern Shore. A quick trip down to Gardner-Webb precedes a showdown with N.C. A&T in Minges before the Pirates wrap things up with a trip to Hampton on Dec. 21.

Tip times and TV designations will be announced at a later date, as will the finalized American Athletic Conference slate.

2022-23 Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Nov. 7: vs. S.C. State (Greenville, N.C.)

Nov. 10: vs. Wake Forest (Greenville, N.C.)

Nov. 13: vs. UNC (Greenville, N.C.)

Nov. 16: vs. High Point (Greenville, N.C.)

Nov. 20: vs. Charleston So. (Greenville, N.C.)

Nov. 26: Liberty (Charlottesville, Va. – Cavalier Classic)

Nov. 27: Virginia (Charlottesville, Va. – Cavalier Classic)

Dec. 1: at George Mason (Fairfax, Va.)

Dec. 4: vs. VCU (Greenville, N.C.)

Dec. 6: vs. UMES (Greenville, N.C.)

Dec. 15: at Gardner-Webb (Boiling Springs, N.C.)

De. 19: vs. N.C. A&T (Greenville, N.C.)

Dec. 21: at Hampton (Hampton, Va.)