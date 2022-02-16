ECU women’s lacrosse coach, players express excitement for new season, show us how to play the game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Excitement is definitely in the air as the East Carolina lacrosse team has started its 2022 season.

9OYS spoke with head coach Amanda Moore and graduate-student Nicole LeGar about the start of the season, which began with a 13-4 road win against Radford. The Pirates will have their first home game against Winthrop on Friday.

LeGar talked about her excitement for her last season and how she believes that this year is something special for the program, while coach Moore agreed.

