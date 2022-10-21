ORLANDO, Fla. – The East Carolina soccer team tamed a red-hot Central Florida offense but were unable to find an equalizing goal in a 1-0 defeat on Thursday.

Olivia Lewis scored the game-winner for the Knights, the first career goal. Lewis’s strike came way back in the fifth minute on a bomb from well clear of the 18-yard box which sailed perfectly into the upper right corner of the goal.

Despite the goal, the Pirates defense, and keeper Maeve English, were stellar in the game against the hottest offensive team in the American Athletic Conference. English was particularly superb, making six saves including some highlight-reel efforts.

Unfortunately, despite only allowing the one early goal, the Pirates were unable to find a score of their own. With four shots recorded on the game, the best chance may well have been Samantha Moxie’s headed effort as the final seconds ticked off the clock when Maeve English served a free key from beyond midfield which took a helpful bounce into the box before the shot trickled just wide.

Key Stats

Kylie Alvarez and Mackenna Gregory made their first career starts with several of the Pirates’ usual cast unavailable due to injury.

The Pirates allowed only seven shots on goal to an offense which has averaged 2.5 goals per game over their last four games.

ECU’s winless streak moves to five games with only one draw in that stretch.

Up Next

The Pirates will travel to Temple on Sunday with a 12:30 p.m. start time. The game will be streaming on ESPN+.