GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s soccer program received six votes in the latest United Soccer Coaches Poll on Tuesday. This marks the first time in program history that the Pirates have received top-25 votes.

The Pirates find themselves only 17 points behind No. 25 BYU and joined by conference foe, No. 19 SMU, in receiving votes out of the American Athletic Conference.

The Pirates face off with the Mustangs on Thursday at 8 p.m. in Dallas. The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+.