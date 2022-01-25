ECU women’s swimming and diving earns Scholar All-America Team honor

GREENVILLE, N.C. – After enjoying a successful semester in the classroom, the East Carolina women’s swimming and diving team has earned Scholar All-America Team honors as selected by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) for the Fall of 2021, the committee announced Monday.

Complete List: https://www.cscaa.org/news/2022117/fall2021scholar

With their selection, it marks the 25 semester the women’s program has been recognized by the CSCAA dating back to the Spring of 2007. From the Spring of 2009 to Spring of 2020, ECU had garnered 23 consecutive Scholar All-America Team semester honors.

“Really proud of our girls,” ECU head coach Matt Jabs said. “ECU isn’t just about swimming fast, we also have fun, while excelling in the classroom in preparation for life after undergrad. It’s all about balance. When you have a group of focused student-athletes like we have, it makes our jobs as coaches a little easier. We really appreciate their hard work in everything they do.”

Teams must have accumulated at least a 3.0 team grade point average for the Fall of 2021 and represent a total 18,029 student-athletes from both the women’s and men’s teams.

The Pirates finished the fall semester with a 3.32 team GPA and will now become eligible for the Intercollegiate Coach Association Coalition All-Sport Academic Standings.

“Coach Jabs has done a tremendous job,” CSCAA Executive Director Greg Earhart said. “These 15 women are some of the best ambassadors that East Carolina and the American Athletic Conference could ask for.”



Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA), is the nation’s first organization of college coaches. The mission of the CSCAA is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development.