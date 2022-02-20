ECU women’s tennis falls at UNCW, 6-1

WILMINGTON, N.C. – A tough weekend came to an end as the East Carolina women’s tennis team fell to UNCW 6-1 on Sunday morning.

ECU drops to 2-4 on the year and is still looking for its first road win of the season. UNCW improves to 4-1.

The doubles point could have gone either way. ECU got some early success as Anne Lou Champion and Isabella Rivera Ortiz got a dominant 6-1 win over Anna Daniels and Brinley Bell on court three. The Seahawks answered as Stela Joksimovic and Zoe Huffman topped Alisa Diercksen and Sofia Cerezo Holgado 6-2 on court two. Court one was knotted at 5-5, but Sasha Belaya and Lauren Gish took the final two games from Alisha Hussain and Ines Bachir to win 7-5 and clinch the doubles point.

Unfortunately, that momentum carried over into the singles portion of the match. UNCW won the opening set on each of the top five courts. Belaya made it 2-0 with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Martina Muzzolon on court one. ECU’s hole got deeper when Gish topped Holgado 6-1, 6-4 on court four. The Seahawks clinched the match behind a 6-4, 6-4 win for Bell over Diercksen on court three. UNCW added one more point as Huffman pushed past Hussain 6-4, 6-2 on court two.

The final two matches did give ECU something to take away on the positive side. Bachir got the Pirates on the scoreboard, beating Anna Daniels 6-4, 7-6 (5) on court six. While Ortiz did not add another point, she did fight back from an early first set deficit before falling a third set to Joksimovic.

The Pirates will be back on the road on Thursday with a trip to VCU. First serve for that match is slated for 3 p.m., in Richmond, Va.

Singles Results

Sasha Belaya (UNCW) def. Martina Muzzolon (ECU) 6-4, 6-0

Zoe Huffman (UNCW) def. Alisha Hussain (ECU) 6-4, 6-2

Brinley Bell (UNCW) def. Alisa Diercksen (ECU) 6-3, 6-4

Lauren Gish (UNCW) def. Sofia Cerezo Holgado (ECU) 6-1, 6-4

Stela Joksimovic (UNCW) def. Isabella Rivera Ortiz (ECU) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Ines Bachir (ECU) def. Anna Daniels (UNCW) 6-4, 7-6 (5)

Order of Finish: 1, 4, 3, 2, 6, 5

Doubles Results

Sasha Belaya & Lauren Gish (UNCW) def. Alisha Hussain & Ines Bachir (ECU) 7-5

Stela Joksimovic & Zoe Huffman (UNCW) def.

Anne Lou Champion & Isabella Rivera Ortiz (ECU) def. Anna Daniels & Brinley Bell (UNCW) 6-1

Order of Finish: 3, 2, 1