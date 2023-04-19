ORLANDO – The ECU women’s tennis team saw their season end Wednesday in the first round of the AAC Tournament.

No. 10 seed East Carolina captured the doubles point in its first-round matchup with seventh-seeded Houston Wednesday afternoon, but could not hold on in singles play as the Pirates dropped a 4-2 decision to the Cougars as the USTA Campus in Orlando, Fla.



ECU finishes the campaign with a 9-10 overall record while Houston improves to 14-8 in advance of a quarterfinal bout with No. 2 seed UCF Friday.



Ines Bachir and Alisha Hussain won yet another doubles match, taking down Laura Slisane and Sophie Schouten by a 6-2 margin, while Martina Muzzolon and Isabella Rivera Ortiz clinched the point with a 7-6 (7-4) decision over Azul Pedemonti and Sonya Kovalenko.



Muzzolon put the Pirates ahead 2-0 in the match with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Pedemonti at the No. 3 position. However, the Cougars emerged victorious in four straight matches to send themselves to the next round.



(7) Houston 4, (10) East Carolina 2

Singles Play

No. 1 – Ines Bachir (ECU) vs. Laura Slisane (Houston) – 4-6, 6-2, Unfinished

No. 2 – Maria Dzemeshkevich (Houston) def. Isabella Rivera Ortiz (ECU) – 6-4, 6-3

No. 3 – Martina Muzzolon (ECU) def. Azul Pedemonti – 6-2, 6-2

No. 4 – Gabriela Cortes (Houston) def. Alisha Hussain (ECU) – 6-4, 6-3

No. 5 – Sophie Schouten (Houston) def. Joan Madi (ECU) – 2-6, 6-2, 6-0

No. 6 – Sonya Kovalenko (Houston) def. Anne Lou Champion (ECU) – 3-6, 6-4, 6-3



Order of Finish: 3, 5, 4, 2, 6



Doubles Play

No. 1 – Bachir/Hussain (ECU) def. Schouten/Slisane (Houston) – 6-2

No. 2 – Muzzolon/Ortiz (ECU) def. Kovalenko/Pedemonti (Houston) – 7-6 (6-4)

No. 3 – Auerswald/Champion (ECU) def. Parreno/Trencheva (Houston) – 7-6 (9-7)



Order of Finish: 1, 2, 3