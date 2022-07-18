GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University can now brag of two players selected in this year’s Major League Baseball Draft.

Shortstop Zach Agnos was chosen in the 10th round (pick No. 296) by the Colorado Rockies. The 6-0, 210-pound rising junior, who also pitches, is currently playing on the Collegiate National Team that’s representing USA Baseball. Pirates head coach Cliff Godwin is also on the team as the third-base coach.

Agnos, who was one of three Pirates to start all 67 games on the year, earned Second-Team ABCA All-Regional honors after batting .330 (88-for 267) with seven home runs, 42 RBI and 56 runs scored. He shared the lead in hits with Bryson Worrell and tied for first in doubles (15) with Lane Hoover and Alec Makarewicz.

The Haymarket, Va. native led the club with 29 multi-hit games and finished tied for third with 10 multi-RBI contests. At one point during the season (April 1 to May 15) he had reached base safely in 25 consecutive games.

On the mound, he posted a 3-0 record with three saves in 21 relief appearances. The right-hander allowed just six runs (all earned) on 11 hits over 23.1 innings while sporting a team-best 2.31 ERA. He struck out 19 batters and walked just six holding opposing hitters to a composite .151 average. Agnos earned wins against Elon (March 23) and South Florida (May 15 and May 24), while notching saves versus Cincinnati (May 1), Virginia (June 4) and Texas (June 10).