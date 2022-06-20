GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina sophomore Zach Agnos has been selected as a 2022 Collegiate National Team roster invitee according to an announcement by USA Baseball on Monday.

The standout shortstop and right-handed pitcher is the sixth Pirate in program history to receive an invitation following Pat Watkins (1992), Jake Agnos (2018), Bryant Packard (2018), Alec Burleson (2019) and Carson Whisenhunt (2021).

The quartet of Jake Agnos, Burleson, Packard and Whisenhunt each made Team USA’s final roster, while ninth-year skipper Cliff Godwin served as the third base and hitting coach for the Red, White and Blue in 2018.

Agnos, who was one of three Pirates to start all 67 games on the year, earned Second-Team ABCA All-Regional honors after batting .330 (88-for 267) with seven home runs, 42 RBI and 56 runs scored. He shared the lead in hits with Bryson Worrell and tied for first in doubles (15) with Lane Hoover and Alec Makarewicz. The Haymarket, Va. native led the club with 29 multi-hit games and finished tied for third with 10 multi-RBI contests. At one point during the season (April 1 to May 15), he had reached base safely in 25 consecutive games.

On the mound, he posted a 3-0 record with three saves in 21 relief appearances. The right-hander allowed just six runs (all earned) on 11 hits over 23.1 innings while sporting a team-best 2.31 ERA. He struck out 19 batters and walked just six holding opposing hitters to a composite .151 average. Agnos earned wins against Elon (March 23) and South Florida (May 15 and May 24), while notching saves versus Cincinnati (May 1), Virginia (June 4) and Texas (June 10).

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp will feature 48-50 of the premier non-draft eligible college players for a five-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series in North Carolina from June 30–July 4. USA Baseball will name a final, 26-man Collegiate National Team roster after Training Camp that will represent the United States at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands from July 9–15.

The opening game of the Stars vs. Stripes series will take place at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina, at 7 p.m. (ET) on June 30. The Durham Bulls Athletic Park (DBAP) in Durham, North Carolina, will host games two, three, and four. The first pitches of games two and four are set for 6:35 p.m. (ET) on July 1 and 3, respectively, and game three will start at 5:05 p.m. (ET). Training Camp will conclude with the series finale on July 4 at Truist Field, the home of the Charlotte Knights, in Charlotte, North Carolina, with the first pitch at 6:05 p.m. (ET). All five games of the series will be available to watch on USABaseball.com.

Team USA will begin Honkbalweek Haarlem against Japan on July 9 at 8 a.m. (ET) and 1 p.m. local time before taking on Italy, Cuba, the Netherlands, and Curacao to close out group stage play. The second round of competition will then be played on July 14, ahead of the championship on July 15.