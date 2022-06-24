GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina sophomore Zach Agnos has been named a Second-Team All-American by D1Baseball, the organization announced Friday afternoon.

With his selection as a utility player, he is the third Pirate this year to earn All-America honors following Jake Kuchmaner (Senior CLASS Award/second-team) and Carter Spivey (National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association/second-team; Collegiate Baseball/third-team).

Agnos, who was one of three Pirates to start all 67 games on the year, earned Second-Team ABCA All-Regional honors after batting .330 (88-for 267) with seven home runs, 42 RBI and 56 runs scored. He shared the lead in hits with Bryson Worrell and tied for first in doubles (15) with Lane Hoover and Alec Makarewicz. The Haymarket, Va. native led the club with 29 multi-hit games and finished tied for third with 10 multi-RBI contests. At one point during the season (April 1 to May 15) he had reached base safely in 25 consecutive games.

On the mound, he posted a 3-0 record with three saves in 21 relief appearances. The right-hander allowed just six runs (all earned) on 11 hits over 23.1 innings while sporting a team-best 2.31 ERA. He struck out 19 batters and walked just six holding opposing hitters to a composite .151 average. Agnos earned wins against Elon (March 23) and South Florida (May 15 and May 24), while notching saves versus Cincinnati (May 1), Virginia (June 4) and Texas (June 10).

Earlier this week, Agnos was selected as a 2022 Collegiate National Team roster invitee from USA Baseball.