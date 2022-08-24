MOBILE, Ala. – The East Carolina senior duo of quarterback Holton Ahlers and tight end Ryan Jones have been named to the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List according to an announcement by the committee Wednesday.

A 2022 Preseason All-American Athletic Conference selection by Athlon Sports and a Wuerffel Watch List candidate, Ahlers ranks second all-time at ECU in completions (812), passing yards (10,219) and total yards (11,481), while standing among the top four on the American Athletic Conference charts in total plays (second/1,785), pass attempts (second/1,388), completions (third), total yards (third) and passing yards (fourth). In four seasons, he has thrown 69 touchdowns to 32 interceptions, owns one 500-yard, five 400-yard and 13 300-yard passing outings and has thrown at least one scoring pass in 31 of 42 games.

Last year, Ahlers threw for 3,216 yards (256-of-414) and 18 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. On the national level (FBS) level, he ranked 20th in completions per game (21.33), passing yards and passing yards per game (260.5). A dual-threat quarterback, he rushed for 202 yards on 116 carries with six scores. He enters his senior season standing fourth all-time in ECU quarterback rushing yards, just 224 shy of surpassing Leander Green’s current school record of 1,485. He has accounted for 88 career touchdowns (69 passing, 19 rushing), and of his 69 aerial scores, 60 have come in league play.

Jones, a John Mackey Watch List selection, appeared in all 12 games in 2021 catching 37 passes for 442 yards with a team-high five aerial scores. In the Pirates 45-3 victory over Temple, he tied his career high with six receptions (other vs. Tulane) and set a new personal standard of 102 receiving yards with a pair of touchdowns. In all, he stood third on the squad in receptions and receiving yards, while ranking fifth in yards per catch at 11.9.

The Charlotte, N.C. native hauled down at least one pass in nine of 12 contests including multiple receptions in the final eight games during his first year with the Pirates. He topped the 50-yard plateau on four occasions and added scores against Appalachian State (38 yards), Tulane (14) and Navy (5) to go along with a 33 and 28-yarder versus the Owls. Alongside the offensive line unit, he helped pave the way for five 100-plus yard rushing efforts which included 222 ground yards by First-Team All-AAC selection Keaton Mitchell – an ECU freshman record (true or redshirt).

ECU will open the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 when it plays host to No. 13 NC State inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon and will be aired on ESPN.