GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After a standout performance in the Birmingham Bowl win, East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers continued his hot streak with his performance in the Hula Bowl Saturday, where he was named Player of the Game.

The Hula Bowl is a post-season college football all-star game now held annually in Orlando, Fla. Previously, it was played for multiple years in Hawaii.

Ahlers was named the MVP after throwing a 100% completion percentage going 10 for 10 for 57 yards, 22 rushing yards and a touchdown pass.

Kai QB Holton Ahlers from East Carolina throws a 20-yard touchdown pass to TE Michael Ezeike from UCLA!



Kai 10 – Aina 7#HulaBowl2023 #Orlando pic.twitter.com/Y9raJl8HHu — Hula Bowl (@Hula_Bowl) January 14, 2023

His touchdown pass was a 22-yarder to Michael Ezeike from UCLA. They were on the team named Kai, with the other team called Aina. Ahlers’ team ended up winning the bowl game, 16-13.

🏴‍☠️🏈 Ten pass attempts, ten dimes. Former ECU Football QB Holton Ahlers @holtahlers12 is your Hula Bowl MVP. pic.twitter.com/XDzzqgrxwf — Pirate Radio ☠️ (@PR927FM) January 14, 2023

ECU offensive lineman Noah Henderson also played in the game.