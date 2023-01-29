PASADENA, Calif. (WNCT) — South Dakota’s Eddie Ogamba secured the win and East Carolina University’s Holton Ahlers secured top honors again at Saturday’s NFLPA College Bowl at the Rose Bowl.

Ogamba’s 24-yard field goal helped the American team capture a 19-17 win over the National team. Ahlers earned MVP honors after going 9-for-12 for 189 yards and a touchdown, connecting with Bowling Green’s Christian Sims for a 37-yard scoring strike.

Ahlers also had a long pass that would have led to a touchdown if not for a fumble by wide receiver Jason Brownlee of Southern Miss after making the catch and nearly scoring, fumbling near the goal line.

The 2023 @NFLPABowl MVP Holton Ahlers joined @BridgetCondon_ after going 9/12 for 189 yards and a TD 🙌 pic.twitter.com/OrJXGFBqbh — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 29, 2023

Ahlers earned Player of the Game honors two weeks ago at the Hula Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

“It feels great. I just wanted to come out here and show what I can do, show that I can hang, show that I deserve a spot in this league,” Ahlers told NFL Network’s Bridget Condon after the game. “Offensive line blocked great when I was in, the receivers caught the ball really well and we just moved the ball.

“I missed a few throws. I didn’t have a perfect game. I did feel like I played really well. Showcased my skills all week. Not just this game, but when the scouts were out here, I felt like I performed really well all week. I was just ready to come out here and show the world what I can do.”