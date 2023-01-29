PASADENA, Calif. (WNCT) — South Dakota’s Eddie Ogamba secured the win and East Carolina University’s Holton Ahlers secured top honors again at Saturday’s NFLPA College Bowl at the Rose Bowl.
Ogamba’s 24-yard field goal helped the American team capture a 19-17 win over the National team. Ahlers earned MVP honors after going 9-for-12 for 189 yards and a touchdown, connecting with Bowling Green’s Christian Sims for a 37-yard scoring strike.
Ahlers also had a long pass that would have led to a touchdown if not for a fumble by wide receiver Jason Brownlee of Southern Miss after making the catch and nearly scoring, fumbling near the goal line.
Ahlers earned Player of the Game honors two weeks ago at the Hula Bowl in Orlando, Fla.
“It feels great. I just wanted to come out here and show what I can do, show that I can hang, show that I deserve a spot in this league,” Ahlers told NFL Network’s Bridget Condon after the game. “Offensive line blocked great when I was in, the receivers caught the ball really well and we just moved the ball.
“I missed a few throws. I didn’t have a perfect game. I did feel like I played really well. Showcased my skills all week. Not just this game, but when the scouts were out here, I felt like I performed really well all week. I was just ready to come out here and show the world what I can do.”