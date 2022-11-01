FORT WORTH, Texas – East Carolina senior Holton Ahlers is one of 40 players named to the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2022 the organization announced Tuesday afternoon.

Ahlers, who earned O’Brien Great 8 weekly accolades on Oct. 3, has guided the Pirates to a 6-3 overall record (3-2 in The American) and bowl eligibility for the second-straight year following their 27-24 win at BYU.

He has passed for a league-high 2,632 yards, completing 69.9 percent of his passes (223 of 319) with 18 TDs to just five interceptions. He has also added five ground scores, which is tied for second on the team.

The Greenville, N.C. native already owns ECU career records in passing yards (12,851), total yards (14,247), touchdown passes (87) and total TDs responsible for (113), while ranking second behind Shane Carden (1,052/2011-14) in completions (1,035). He also owns the ECU single-game standard in passing yards (535/CIN ’19) and touchdown passes (6/SMU ’19 and USF ’22). With his two rushing scores at BYU, he is tied with Carden for the most rushing TDs by a quarterback at 24. Ahlers also owns five AAC career records including most completions, passing attempts, passing yards, total plays and total yards.

Ahlers has engineered a Pirate offense that has racked up 400 yards or more total offense seven times and topped 500-plus on three occasions. On the national (FBS) level, he ranks among the top 20 in passing yards (sixth), points responsible for (11th/148), completion percentage (14th), completions per game (14th/24.78 pg) and passing TDs (19th/18).

For the third straight year, fans are invited to cast their vote for the nation’s best college quarterback on @DaveyOBrien Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts starting today. The top five vote-getters on each of the three social media platforms will receive bonus committee votes which will be added to the ballots cast by the National Selection Committee.

The 16 semifinalists will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15 while the Davey O’Brien Foundation and Selection Committee will release the names of the three finalists on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The 2014 Davey O’Brien winner will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, Dec. 8.