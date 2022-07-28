FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – For the third consecutive year, East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers has been named to the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List according to an announcement by the organization Thursday.

A 2022 Preseason All-American Athletic Conference selection by Athlon Sports, Ahlers ranks second all-time at ECU in completions (812), passing yards (10,219) and total yards (11,481), while standing in the top four on the American Athletic Conference charts in total plays (second/1,785), pass attempts (second/1,388), completions (third), total yards (third) and passing yards (fourth). In four seasons, he has thrown 69 touchdowns to 32 interceptions, owns one 500-yard, five 400-yard and 13 300-yard passing outings and has thrown at least one scoring pass in 31 of 42 games.

Last year, Ahlers threw for 3,216 yards (256-of-414) and 18 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. On the national level (FBS) level, he ranked 20th in completions per game (21.33), passing yards and passing yards per game (260.5). A dual-threat quarterback, he rushed for 202 yards on 116 carries with six scores. He enters his senior season standing fourth all-time in ECU quarterback rushing yards, just 224 shy of surpassing Leander Green’s current school record of 1,485. He has accounted for 88 career touchdowns (69 passing, 19 rushing), and of his 69 aerial scores, 60 have come in league play.

A December 2021 graduate with a degree in communications, Ahlers is a seven-time ECU Director of Athletics Honor Roll and four-time AAC All-Academic. He has also volunteered his time in the community working with programs such as Aces for Autism, Food Bank of Eastern North Carolina, James & Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital/Vidant Medical Center, Pirate Armada, Pitt County Trash Pick-up, Ronald McDonald House and the Special Olympics.

Additionally, Ahlers is the founder and co-owner (along with Josh Dees) of Built When Broken, an inspirational Christian-based apparel company that was established in 2017 following the unexpected passing of his best friend at the young age of 21.

The Wuerffel Trophy, known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service,” is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach. Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Florida, Danny Wuerffel, the Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.

Voting for the Wuerffel Trophy is performed by a national selection committee that includes college football television and print media, industry notables, former head coaches and prior Wuerffel Trophy recipients. The formal announcement of the 2022 recipient will be made at the National Football Foundation’s press conference in New York City on Dec6. The presentation of the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy will occur in February 2023.