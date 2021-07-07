Pirates QB Ahlers signs with Barstool Sports, is first endorsement deal as part of NIL

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The new name, image, likeness (NIL) policy is allowing student-athletes to benefit monetarily, something that was taboo up until last week.

East Carolina University quarterback Holton Ahlers has signed an endorsement deal with Barstool Sports. Terms were not disclosed and Barstool is working with many athletes across the country in a number of sports. This comes on the heels of his announcement last week that he has launched his own website where he sells merchandise.

Ahlers told 9OYS he sees it as a great opportunity and talked about his decision to sign with Barstool. Click the above video to learn more.