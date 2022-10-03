GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina senior quarterback Holton Ahlers has been named the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week according to an announcement by the league Monday.

Additionally, junior wide receiver C.J. Johnson was selected to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll.

Ahlers tied his own single-game school record with six touchdown passes in the Pirates’ 48-28 win against South Florida Saturday in Boca Raton. He racked up 465 aerial yards, completing 31 of 41 attempts. In producing the sixth 400-yard passing performance of his career, Ahlers turned in the fourth highest single-game passing yards performance in program history. He now owns three of the top four.

For his efforts, Ahlers garnered an ESPN Helmet Sticker as well as a Manning Star of the Week. He was also named to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 list for Week 5, thus automatically earning a spot on the award’s Midseason Watch List.

Johnson matched the program and AAC single-game record for touchdown receptions, hauling in four to become the first Pirate to do so since Walter Wilson against Pittsburgh on Nov. 18, 1989. He finished the contest with 197 yards on seven catches in notching the 10th highest single-game receiving yard performance in school history. It also marked the fourth 100-yard receiving effort of his career.

American Athletic Conference Week Five Honorees

Offensive Player of the Week: Holton Ahlers, QB, East Carolina

Defensive Player of the Week: Nick Anderson, LB, Tulane

Special Teams Player of the Week: Joe Doyle, P, Memphis

AAC Week Five Honor Roll

Deshawn Pace, LB, Cincinnati

Jabari Taylor, DE, Cincinnati

C.J. Johnson, WR, East Carolina

Xavier Cullens, LB, Memphis

Kai Horton, QB, Tulane