GREENVILLE, N.C. – Angeles Alderete has been named the 2022 American Athletic Conference Volleyball Freshman of the Year according to a release by the league Tuesday morning. She was also tabbed to the All-AAC Second Team.
Alderete is the second player in program history to earn AAC Freshman of the Year accolades and first since Shelby Martin garnered the honor in 2017.
An outside hitter hailing from Miami Springs, Fla., Alderete produced a stellar rookie season after which she finished third in the conference in total kills (501), kills per set (4.07) and points per set (4.56). She is the first Pirate to record at least 500 kills in a season since ECU Athletics Hall of Fame member Kelley Wernert notched a program record 627 in 2007.
Alderete registered at least 20 kills in 11 matches and reached double figures in all but six contests as well as posting 14 double-doubles. She tallied a career-high 26 kills in ECU’s five-set loss to Notre Dame. On the national scale, she currently slots 13th in total points (561.0), 15th in total kills, 31st in attacks per set (11.33) and 41st in kills per set.
East Carolina finished the regular season with a 12-20 overall record and 7-13 mark in AAC play. The seven league victories are the most since 2017 when ECU won 13 American Conference contests while the Pirates’ seventh-place finish is the second-highest for the program since joining the conference prior to the 2014 campaign (fourth place in 2017).
2022 American Athletic Conference Postseason Awards
Player of the Year
McKenna Melville, Gr., OH, UCF (unanimous)
Libero of the Year
Kate Georgiades, Jr., Houston (unanimous)
Setter of the Year
Amber Olsen, Gr., UCF
Coach of the Year
David Rehr, Houston
Freshman of the Year
Angeles Alderete, OH, East Carolina
All-Conference First Team
McKenna Melville, Gr., OH UCF
Abbie Jackson, Sr., OH Houston
Amber Olson, Gr., S, UCF
Kate Georgiades, Jr., L, Houston
Abby Hansen, Gr., MB, UCF
Natalie Foster, MB, So., Wichita State
Claudia Dillon, Sr., MB, UCF
Isabel Theut, MB, Gr., Houston
Jamison Wheler, So., OH, SMU
Marieke van der Mark, Gr., OPP, SMU
Kayley Cassaday, Sr., OH, Tulsa
Brylee Kelly, R-Jr., Wichita State
All-Conference Second Team
Rachel Tullos, MB, Sr., Houston
Celia Cullen, Jr., S, SMU
Angeles Alderete, Fr., OH, East Carolina
Sophia Rohling, Jr., OPP, Wichita State
Carly Glendinning, Fr., OH, Cincinnati
Zari Zumach, Gr., RS, UCF
Bailey Houlihan, Jr., L, Memphis
Abby Walker, So., MB, Cincinnati