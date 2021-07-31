ECU’s annual Ladies Football Camp gives inside scoop to gridiron life on, off the field

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s a chance for the women who love East Carolina University football to learn more about the game and have some fun, too.

Friday was the chance for the ladies to get their annual taste of what football is like for the Pirates during the Ladies Football Camp. From life in the weight room to what all those plays mean and why a penalty was called, those who participated in the event scored a touchdown when it comes to not only picking up some gridiron pointers but having some fun, too.

Click the above video to learn more.