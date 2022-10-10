DURHAM, N.C. – East Carolina continued its fall campaign at the N.C. Central Fall Invitational over the weekend, sending four student-athletes to Durham to battle regional opponents at the Dr. James W. Younge Tennis Courts.

Kim Auerswald and Anne Lou Champion teamed up to reach the finals of the B Draw, recording impressive wins over three No. 1 duos from Davidson, Radford and Tennessee State. They began the weekend by knocking off Kayva Patel and Josie Schaffer 6-3 before downing Julia Abrams and Emily Brandow 6-3 as well as Warona Mdlulwa and Daniela Koleva 6-4. Their run came to an end in the championship match where they fell to the No. 3 seed Jade Groen and Andrea Redondo Gutierrez from Western Carolina by a 6-4 margin.

In singles action, Joan Madi won her first match of the B Draw over Breana Cook (Norfolk State) 7-5, 4-1 (retired) before dropping a 2-6, 0-6 decision to Daniela Porges (Davidson) in the quarterfinals. Auerswald rebounded from a setback to Western Carolina’s Chloe Schwarz in the A Draw to notch an 8-7 (6) win over the Catamounts’ Redondo in consolation play.

Up Next: ECU will take a few days to gear up for the ITA Carolina Regional scheduled for Oct. 13-16 at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex in Winston-Salem.

NCCU Fall Invitational Full Results

A Singles Draw

Chloe Schwarz (Western Carolina) def. Kim Auerswald (East Carolina) – 6-4, 6-3

Kim Auerswald (East Carolina) def. Andrea Redondo Gutierrez (Western Carolina) – 8-7 (6)

B Singles Draw

Joan Madi (East Carolina) def. Breana Cook (Norfolk State) – 7-5, 4-1 (retired)

Daniela Porgess (Davidson) def. Joan Madi (East Carolina) – 6-2, 6-0

Angela Perez (Western Carolina) def. Anne Lou Champion (East Carolina) – 6-2, 6-1

C Singles Draw

Naomi Van Bose (Tennessee State) def. Laura Becker (East Carolina) – 6-3, 6-2

A Doubles Draw

Auerswald/Champion (East Carolina) def. Patel/Schaffer (Davidson) – 6-3

Auerswald/Champion (East Carolina) def. Abrams/Brandow (Radford) – 6-3

Auerswald/Champion (East Carolina) def. Koleva/Mdlulwa (Tennessee State) – 6-4

Groen/Redondo (Western Carolina) def. Auerswald/Champion (East Carolina) – 6-4

B Singles Draw

Hooper/Kollock (Davidson) def. Becker/Madi (East Carolina) – 6-2