BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – For the third event in a row, East Carolina sophomore Lucas Augustsson recorded a top 20 finish after posting a 6-under par 210 claiming a share of sixth place at the 2023 USF Invitational. The two-day, 54-hole event was being played at Southern Hills Plantation Club (par-72; 7,557 yards).



Augustsson, who led all Pirates in scoring, posted rounds of 67, 69 and 74 and finished under par for the second consecutive event. Sophomore Philip Linberg Bondestad finished tied for 14th after his 3-under par score of 213, which consisted of rounds of 68, 70 and 75.



Junior Tyler DeChellis shot a 6-over 222 (72-74-76) for a share of 47th, while fellow classmate Carter Busse was 11-over with a score of 227 (75-72-80) finishing tied for 60th. Rounding out the Pirates roster was graduate student Ethan Hall , who finished 25-over with a score of 241 (84-79-78) in 78th place. Playing as an individual, sophomore Davis DeLille posted a 19-over par 235 (78-80-77) placing 75th.



Host USF and Stetson finished tied for first in the team portion with a score of 848 (16-under par). Lamar placed third at 9-under (855), while Louisiana and Davidson claimed a share of fifth at 8-under par (856). The Pirates posted a final tournament score of 870 (282-285-303) finishing 10th out of 14 teams.



ECU returns to action on Sunday, Oct. 22 when it participates in the ODU/Kilmaric Invitational in Powell’s Point, N.C.