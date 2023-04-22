BELLEAIR, Fla. – East Carolina freshman Lucas Augustsson followed his opening round scored of 68 with a 1-under par 69 and is currently tied for fifth place (137/3-under) after two rounds at the 2023 American Athletic Conference Championships.



Augustsson posted a 2-over 37 on the front nine but fired a 3-under on the back for a score of 69. His round consisted of an eagle, four birdies, nine pars, three bogeys and a double bogey. His eagle came on the par-4, 425-yard 16th hole.



Sophomore Carter Busse is tied for 32nd after posting a 3-over par 73 for a total score of 147. Busse had three birdies on the front nine for a 1-over 34 which included a pair of bogeys and four pars. On the back nine, he shot a 4-over par 39 with two bogeys, one double bogey and six pars. Fellow classmate Tyler DeChellis posted a score of 74 (4-over) for a total of 151, while graduate student Nicolas Brown was 2-over (72) for a two-day score of 150.



Graduate student Stuart Fuller, who shot a 3-over 73, replaced freshman Philip Linberg Bondestad during Saturday’s action after he carded a 4-over 74 during opening-round action Friday.



The Pirates (580/20-over) dropped one spot in the team standings and currently sit in ninth place following a 7-over par 287. Houston (550/10-under) extended its overall lead following a 2-under par 278 and holds a 10-shot lead over SMU (560). Rounding out the top five are Memphis (562/1-over), UCF (564/4-over) and South Florida (565/5-over).



Teams will tee off for the final round of the 2023 American Men’s Golf Championship on Sunday beginning at 8 a.m. (ET).



2023 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE MEN’S GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

Team Standings Through Round 2

1. Houston – 550 (272-278, -10)

2. SMU – 560 (285-275, E)

3. Memphis – 561 (284-277, -3)

4. UCF – 564 (277-287, +4)

5. South Florida – 565 (278-287, +5)

6. Cincinnati – 568 (284-284, +8)

7. Wichita State – 577 (292-285, +17)

8. Temple – 579 (294-285, +19)

9. East Carolina – 580 (293-287, +20)