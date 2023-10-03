GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina sophomore Lucas Augustsson earned his third career win Tuesday by claiming medalist honors at the 2023 Ironwood Collegiate Classic with a 15-under par 201. The two-day, 54-hole event was being played at the Duke University Golf Club (par 72; 7,154 yards).



With his win, Augustsson tied the career mark in wins with three joining former golfer John Maginnes who set the mark following his career (1986, 1988-91). His 54-hole total of 201 is tied for the fourth lowest in program history and his 15-under par tied Jonathan Hill (2022) for second all-time. Augustsson shot rounds of 63, 67 and 71 while ranking among the tournament leaders in birdies (first/18), par-4 scoring (first/3.77), par-5 scoring (t2nd/4.25), eagles (t4th/1) and par-3 scoring (t14/3.08). During the event, Augustsson set the school record for 36-hole score (130), 18-hole relative to par (9-under) and tied the 18-hole score record with a 63.



Junior Carter Busse picked up his second top 5 of the season finishing fifth and earning all-tournament team honors. The Davidson, N.C. native posted a 9-under par 207 with rounds of 68, 68 and 71. He finished tied for seventh among the participants in par-3 scoring (3.00), tied for fourth in par-4 scoring (3.87) and tallied 15 birdies which was tied for fourth.



Junior Davis DeLille , who was participating as an individual, finished tied for 20th with a 1-under par 215 (72-72-71). Rounding our Pirate players were sophomore Philip Linberg Bondestad (t28/217), junior Tyler DeChellis (t35/218), freshman Drew Greene (t44/220), freshman Nathan O’Neal (t44/220), graduate student Ethan Hall (t53/222), freshman Drew O’Neal (t53/222) and freshman Adam Lennermark (t71/229).



Florida Atlantic won the team title after posting a 30-under par score of 834 (277-277-280) and finishing seven strokes ahead of East Carolina (274-281-286), whose 54-hole total of 841 is tied for third in the program annuals. Rounding out the top 5 were Radford (842), Winthrop (852) and California Baptist (855).



The Pirates return to action on Monday, Oct. 9 when they travel to Brooksville, Fla. to participate in the USF Invitational.