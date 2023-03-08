IRVING, Texas – East Carolina freshman forward Ezra Ausar has been unanimously named to the American Athletic Conference All-Freshman Team and graduate center Ludgy Debaut has received the AAC Sportsmanship Award according to an announcement by the conference office on Wednesday afternoon.



Ausar becomes the first Pirate freshman to receive the postseason honor since 2019 when Jayden Gardner was also unanimously selected. The Atlanta native has enjoyed a strong freshman campaign averaging 9.6 points per game and 4.9 rebounds per game on 57 percent shooting from the floor, which leads all AAC freshmen.

