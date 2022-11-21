WASHINGTON, DC – East Carolina University linebacker Myles Berry, a senior majoring in technology management, has been named a Military Bowl 3M STEM Scholar-Athlete for the second consecutive year.

Berry, who is from Greensboro, stands fifth on the team with 49 tackles (25 solo) while adding three sacks (-26 yards) and 3.5 TFLs (-27 yards). He is tied for second with Tegan Wilk in pass breakups (four) and has added one forced fumble in his 11 games. Berry graduated in December of 2021 with his bachelor’s in industrial distribution & logistics and is a two-time American Athletics Conference All-Academic selection.

“Once again the Military Bowl 3M STEM Scholar-Athlete Program is shining a light on a remarkable group of student-athletes,” Military Bowl President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “These young men are leaders on and off the field, taking head-on the challenges of rigorous course work while helping their teams every Saturday.”

The Military Bowl 3M STEM Scholar-Athlete Program honors one football player at each university that is a member of the ACC and the American Athletic Conference – the two conferences that are represented in the Military Bowl college football game. These players are studying STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) subjects and/or aspire to STEM careers.

“3M is excited to recognize these outstanding students pursuing degrees in STEM-related fields,” said Skip Driessen, Director of 3M Government Markets. “We know how hard these scholar-athletes have worked on the field and in the classroom and look forward to their continued success.”

This year’s Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO, matches teams from the ACC and the American Athletic Conference on Wednesday, December 28, kicking off at 2 p.m. ET and televised on ESPN. Tickets are now on sale. Proceeds from the Bowl benefit the USO and Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s retreat for wounded, ill and injured service members, their families and caregivers.