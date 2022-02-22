ECU’s Bestany named AAC Rookie of the Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. – After an undefeated weekend, the East Carolina lacrosse team had a trio of players honored by the American Conference, including Leah Bestany being named the AAC Rookie of the Week.

It is the first Rookie of the Week award for Bestany and the second in ECU program history. Hannah Rzempoluch was also named the AAC Rookie of the Week after the opening week of the 2019 campaign. Both Frances Kimel and Alexandra Giacolone were named to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll, the second time in both players’ careers that they have earned the honor. It is also the first time in program history that ECU has had three players honored in the same week.

After a scoreless debut against Radford, Bestany got on the scoresheet repeatedly against Winthrop and Presbyterian. The Bethpage, N.Y., native recorded her first collegiate hat trick in a 17-7 win against Winthrop. She also added a ground ball and a caused turnover in the win over the Eagles. Bestany followed it up by scoring a goal and handing out an assist in a 20-3 demolition of Presbyterian.

Kimel was unstoppable on the offensive end over the weekend, recording a combined five goals and seven assists in the two victories. The junior from Durham, N.C., had a career day with seven points against Winthrop, one away from the school record. Kimel scored three goals while handing out four assists against the Eagles. She followed it up by scoring twice and recording three assists in the win over Presbyterian.

While Bestany and Kimel were terrorizing opposing defenses, Giacolone was doing the same to opposing offenses. The sophomore defender had two caused turnovers in each game over the weekend, while also adding four ground balls in each contest. The Manorville, N.Y., product leads the team with five caused turnovers and eight ground balls.

ECU is off to a 3-0 start, the best start in the program’s five-season history. The Pirates will be on the road this Friday to take on George Mason.