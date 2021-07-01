ECU’s Bridges named Academic All-District

ECU Pirates

by: ECU Sports Information

Posted: / Updated:

Matt Bridges (ECU Sports Information photo)

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina pitcher Matt Bridges has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 3 First-Team according to an announcement by the organization Thursday afternoon.

CoSIDA recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The First-Team Academic All-District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot, where first-, second- and third-team All-America honorees will be announced in late July.

Bridges, who is currently pursuing his MBA, is a 10-time ECU Director of Athletics Honor Roll member and five-time American Athletic Conference All-Academic selection. In May of 2020, Bridges earned his undergraduate degree in public health studies.

The Shelby, N.C. native closed out his five-year career helping the Pirates to a 44-17 overall record in 2021, the American Athletic Conference regular-season title, NCAA Greenville Regional championship as the No. 13 National Seed and an appearance in the Nashville Super Regional.

On the mound, he appeared in 29 games posting a 5-0 mark with five saves and struck out 45 batters in 36.0 innings. Bridges allowed just 10 runs (nine earned) on 30 hits while holding opposing hitters to a .227 composite batting average. The right-hander was named the Greenville Regional Most Outstanding Player after helping the Pirates to a perfect 3-0 record where he recorded a win and notched a pair of saves.

For his career, he owns a 9-4 record with 11 saves and has appeared in 107 games ranking second all-time in program history. He surrendered 58 runs (55 earned) on 115 hits with 155 strikeouts to 63 walks in 144.0 career innings. A five-year letterman, Bridges has been a part of four NCAA Regionals, three Super Regionals, two American Athletic Conference regular-season titles and one AAC Tournament championship.

