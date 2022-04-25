GREENVILLE, N.C. – Ellie Bromley has been selected the American Athletic Conference Midfielder of the Week according to an announcement Monday afternoon by the league office.

Bromley paced East Carolina to an important 15-9 road AAC victory at Cincinnati Saturday, scoring a career-high six goals. She converted six of her seven shots on goal – two of which occurred in the second quarter when the Pirates outscored the Bearcats 5-0 to grab the lead at the half. Her six goals are the most by an ECU player this campaign.

ECU closes out the regular season Saturday, April 30, when it welcomes Florida to Johnson Stadium at 11 a.m.

American Athletic Conference Women’s Lacrosse Weekly Awards (April 23)

Attack Player of the Week: Danielle Pavinelli, Florida

Midfielder of the Week: Ellie Bromley, East Carolina

Defensive Player of the Week: Sarah Reznick, G, Florida

Freshman of the Week: Emma LoPinto, A, Florida

AAC Weekly Honor Roll

Kylie Nause, A, Cincinnati

Emily Heller, M, Florida

Belle Mastropietro, M, Temple

Gabby Fornia, A, Vanderbilt

Maddie Souza, A, Vanderbilt