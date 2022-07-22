GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Bryson Worrell is finally getting a chance to play professional baseball.

ECU announced Friday that Worrell has signed with the Atlanta Braves as an undrafted free agent.

The wait is over! @Braves signed a GREAT one! Congrats to Bryson Worrell! Well deserved.

Worrell hit .335 with 62 RBIs and 20 homers as a senior with the Pirates. Despite those impressive stats, Worrell wasn’t selected in the MLB Draft earlier in July, leaving fans to wonder who’d give the outfielder a chance at the next level.

“I think the coaching staff here (at ECU) does a great job,” Worrell said in an interview prior to the draft. “Coach Godwin, Coach Palumbo, Colby, Blake, everyone. They’re tough on us. Not every day is easy and that’s how is going to be. That’s how it is in life. That’s how it’s gonna be in professional baseball. So, yeah, they definitely do a great job of preparing us for the future.”