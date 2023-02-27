GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina junior pitcher Addy Bullis has been named the American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week according to an announcement by the league on Monday afternoon.



The Ivoryton, Connecticut native is coming off a strong weekend at the Pirate Clash, only allowing one earned run in 16.1 innings in the circle for a 0.56 ERA. Bullis becomes the first Pirate to receive the accolade in over four years since Erin Poepping in February 2019 and enters the week leading pitchers in the American with a 0.53 ERA and a 7-0 record in the circle.



Bullis and the Pirates will hit the road for a midweek matchup with Elon on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. before welcoming Maryland, Monmouth and Saint Joseph’s to Max R. Joyner Stadium this weekend for the Pirate Invitational.