DALLAS – Royal Burris was recognized by the American Athletic Conference Thursday for producing the Most Outstanding Male Track Performance of the league’s indoor track and field season.

The awards are presented to the athlete in each category (track/field) with the conference’s top-ranked time or mark on the NCAA Performance List during competition at the AAC Indoor Championships.

Burris ran the second-fastest indoor 200-meter dash time in program history at the AAC Indoor Championships where he clocked 20.88 to win the league title. His effort in the event is second only to former Pirate standout and Olympian Lashawn Merritt who ran the race in 20.40 in 2005.

“We are extremely excited to have Royal Burris receive this award,” Director of Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Curt Kraft said. “I cannot think of another person that is more deserving. An accomplishment like this does not happen by accident or by pure luck. Royal has spent the last 2.5 years perfecting his track events to get to this point. I realize no one wants to take credit for Royal’s success, but Coach Udon Cheek has spent a lot of time and effort coaching Royal so that he was able to be in position to compete for this award.

“Coach Cheek deserves a lot of credit. To win this award, Royal not only had to beat the best competitors in our league, but in some cases beat Olympians. I know Royal will humbly accept this award and be proud of it. He is not only an outstanding athlete, but even more importantly a wonderful person. It’s truly an honor to have Royal on this team, and have Royal represent East Carolina University as an institution.”

Men’s Most Outstanding Track Performance:

200m – Royal Burris – East Carolina

Men’s Most Outstanding Field Performance:

Weight Throw – Michael Bryan – Wichita State

Women’s Most Outstanding Track Performance:

60-Meter Hurdles – Rayniah Jones – UCF

Women’s Most Outstanding Field Performance:

Weight Throw – DeeNia McMiller – Memphis