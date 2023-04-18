IRVING, Texas – East Carolina track & field’s Royal Burris has been named the American Athletic Conference’s Men’s Track Athlete of the Week for his victory at the Trojan Relays, the league announced Tuesday.



Burris claimed victory at Mount Olive with a dashing time of 10.24 seconds in the 100 meters, narrowly missing his personal record of 10.20 which ranks third in ECU history. The win was Burris’ third in an individual event on the season in addition to a pair of 4×100 relay wins.



Burris’ time also ranks 39th nationally and 22nd on the NCAA East qualifying list.

“We are very excited and honored as a program to have Royal Burris receive this weekly honor,” said Director of Track & Field Curt Kraft . “Royal has been working extremely hard each and every week to prepare himself for the upcoming weeks. I know Royal will be excited and humbled when he learns about the news. I know Royal has big goals, and this award is a reflection of his dedication to the sport. I know one thing for sure, if he continues to work like he does, the next few weeks will prove to be very rewarding, with the AAC Outdoor Championships and NCAA regionals on the horizon.”



The recognition is the second such honor for the junior after his weekly nod in the most recent indoor season.



Burris and the Pirates will be back in action on Saturday as they travel to South Carolina for the USC Open.