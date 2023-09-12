DAVIDSON, N.C. – East Carolina junior Carter Busse carded a 10-under par 200 capturing his first collegiate tournament title Tuesday at the River Run Collegiate. The two-day, 54-hole event was being played at the River Run Country Club (par 70; 6,871 yards).

Busse, who posted the third-lowest 54-hole total in program history, fired rounds of 68, 64 and 68 finishing three shots ahead of Radford’s Bryce Corbett (203). The Davidson, N.C. native stood among the tournament leaders ins par 3 scoring (t1st/-3), par 4 scoring (t2nd/-2), total birdies (second/14), par 5 scoring (t6th/-5) and total pars (t18th/36). His second-round score of 64 is tied for seventh in lowest round relation to par (-6), while the 10-under is tied for eighth on the 54-hole list relative to par.

“Carter was awesome all week and was able to capture his first collegiate tournament,” said assistant coach Mike Cato. “It was special for him to do it on his home course and in front of all his family and friends, and we are extremely excited for him! We had a ton of pirate support the past few days. Unfortunately, the team just didn’t close the deal. I am proud of how we played all week. Although the team is disappointed with second place, we are still off to a great start to our season. We know we will use this experience to focus even harder to close out events when we have the opportunities.”

Sophomore Philip Linberg Bondestad finished tied for 22nd with a 5-over 215 (71-71-73), while freshman Drew O’Neal was one shot back at 216 (70-72-74) for a share of 25th in his first collegiate event. Playing as an individual, junior Tyler DeChellis took a share of 36th place with a 10-over 220 (74-71-75), while freshman Nathan O’Neal (77-72-72=221) was tied for 44th. Sophomore Lucas Augustsson, who entered Tuesday’s action tied for third, was disqualified after signing an incorrect scorecard.

Radford claimed the team title with a 6-under par 834 (279-279-276) shooting four under on Tuesday and finishing five strokes ahead of East Carolina (280-272-287) who posted the fourth lowest 54-hole total in school history with an 839. Rounding out the top five were Delaware and host Davidson in a tie for third (844) and Old Dominion took fifth after a 3-over par 850.

The Pirates return to action on Sunday, Sept. 24 when they participate in the Rod Myers Invitational in Durham.