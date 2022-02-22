Tournament: Wexford Intercollegiate

Location: Hilton Head, S.C.

Course: Wexford Plantation (par-72, 6,913-yards)

ECU Finish: t4th of 17 teams (296-287-288-871, 7-over par)

Top ECU Individual: Stephen Carroll (73-71-70=214/2-under par and Tyler DeChellis (79-71-73=214/2-under par)

HILTON HEAD, S.C. – Graduate student Stephen Carroll and freshman Tyler DeChellis both posted 2-under par scores of 214 at the Wexford Intercollegiate finishing tied for third Tuesday afternoon. Collectively, the Pirates finished tied for fourth with a team score of 871 (7-over par) out of 17 teams.

“A solid outing for the Pirates,” ECU Head Coach Kevin Williams said. “We have looked improved in practice this spring and it was nice to see it translate into competition. We had great performances both Stephen and Tyler and we are excited to get back home to get ready for our next competition in Pinehurst.”

Carroll’s 214 was his second-best 54-hole total as a Pirate after firing rounds of 73, 71 and 70 (three-under on the last 36 holes). The Concord, N.C. native tallied four birdies to go along with a pair of bogeys and 12 pars. For the two-day event, he registered nine birdies and ranked among the tournament leaders in par-4 scoring (4.07), par-5 scoring (4.67) and total pars (38).

DeChellis’ two-under par 214 was a career-best score that consisted of 11 birdies (t10th overall), seven bogeys, a double bogey and 35 birdies. He posted rounds of 79, 71 and 73 in just his second event of the season. Fellow freshman Carter Busse claimed a share of 37th with a score of 223 (77-74-72, 7-over), while graduate senior Nic Brown placed 47th (78-74-73=225/9-over) and senior A.J. Beecher finished in a tie for 51st (76-71-80=227/11-over).

ECU shared fourth place with Mercer (871), while finishing five shots behind team winner Francis Marion (866). Rounding out the second and third place spots were Furman (867) and Augusta (870).

The Pirates will return to action on Monday, March 7 when they participate in the Wake Forest Invitational. The two-day, 54-hole event will be held in Pinehurst, N.C. at the Pinehurst, No. 2 course.