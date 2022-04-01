IRVING, Texas – East Carolina senior Kathryn Carson has been named the American Athletic Conference Women’s Golfer-of-the-Week the league office announced Thursday.

Carson posted a team-best score of 212 (4-under) to finish tied for second place at the Chattanooga Classic, in which the Pirates earned a seventh-place standing. She opened the event with a 76 (4-over) before carding rounds of 67 (5-under) and 69 (2-under) to earn her second career Top 5 placement at ECU following a third-place finish at the Pirate Collegiate Classic last fall and her seventh Top 10 standing.

She also stood second in par-4 scoring (3.83) and tallied the fourth-highest birdie total with 11 during the event, which took place at the par-72, 6,234-yard Council Fire Golf Club.

“The American Conference is extremely competitive,” East Carolina Head Coach CC Buford said. “On any given week top players in the world are added to this list. This recognition is a testament to the hard work Kathryn has put in and the pattern of growth she has shown over her career.

“Development is not always seen on the scorecard. It’s earned through consistent dedication to attention to details and preparation. I’m so proud of her, and it’s a well-deserved honor to see the intangibles she works on paying off.”

Carson and the Pirates will return to action Monday, April 4 when they close out regular season play by hosting the Ironwood Invitational.