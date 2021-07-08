ECU’s Carson Whisenhunt shines for Stars in Collegiate National competition on Wednesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WNCT) — East Carolina lefthander Carson Whisenhunt got the chance to pitch for the first time in this year’s Collegiate National Team competition. He didn’t disappoint.

Whisenhunt, playing for the Stars team, got to pitch Wednesday in a game against the Stripes, played in Johnson City, Tenn. He struck out six in three innings of work. He also gave up two hits, one of them a home run. He struck out the side in the third, his last inning of work.

Whisenhunt didn’t get the decision as the Stripes scored four runs in the fourth and won the game, 5-2.

Whisenhunt is part of two 24-man teams, the Stars and Stripes. They are traveling and playing at stadiums in the Appalachian League instead of participating in international competitions due to lingering coronavirus concerns.