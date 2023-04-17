IRVING, Texas – East Carolina senior RHP Carter Spivey has been named the American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week according to an announcement by the league Monday afternoon.



The weekly accolade is the second of Spivey’s career (first since April 25, 2022) and the sixth by a Pirate position player or pitcher this season.



Spivey tossed the second complete-game shutout by an East Carolina pitcher this season in the Pirates’ 10-0 run rule victory Saturday (April 15). He scattered four hits and struck out three while walking none over seven innings in his longest outing of the campaign. Spivey retired the first eight Bearcat batters of the contest and used just 83 pitches to record the shutout.



Through three weeks of American Conference play, Spivey ranks fourth among league pitchers in earned run average (2.08) and earned runs allowed (four). Opposing conference hitters are batting just .212 against the league’s preseason pitcher of the year in 17.1 innings.



Junior first baseman Josh Moylan was also recognized for his efforts during the week, landing on the AAC Weekly Honor Roll. He hit .467 (7-for-15) with seven runs scored, three home runs and nine RBI, posting a 1.067 slugging percentage and .556 on base percentage while extending his current hitting streak to eight games. Moylan went 2-for-4 with a run scored and RBI in the 7-3 midweek win over Old Dominion before driving in three runs and scoring two in the series-opening victory over Cincinnati. He then tallied two hits and three RBI in the 10-0 run-rule win that clinched the series and polished off his stellar week with a 2-for-3 effort in the 13-3 run-rule victory, registering three runs scored and two RBI.



No. 7 East Carolina returns to action Wednesday night, kicking off a five-game road swing with a non-conference contest against the Charlotte 49ers at Truist Field – home of the Triple A Charlotte Knights. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.



American Athletic Conference Weekly Baseball Honors (April 17)

Player of the Week

Zach Arnold, Jr., 3B, Houston



Pitcher of the Week

Carter Spivey , Sr., East Carolina



Honor Roll

Andrew Sundean, So., C, UCF

Josh Moylan , Jr., 1B, East Carolina

Bobby Boser, So., UTL, South Florida

Jack Cebert, So., P, South Florida

Chuck Ingram, Jr., OF, Wichita State