ECU’s Connor Norby wins Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger award

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award (BBCSA) presented by SR Bats announced Wednesday that East Carolina’s infielder Connor Norby has won the 2021 award.

Norby will be honored at a gala on November 4 in Fort Worth.

Norby finished the season with a .415 batting average with 15 home runs and 51 RBI in leading the East Carolina Pirates to a super-regional play-off berth. In addition, the sophomore second baseman and lead-off hitter led the country with 102 hits and finished in the top 10 in batting average. As a two-time ECU honor roll student, Norby was also named to the American Athletic Conference All-Academic team.

“I would like to congratulate Connor Norby of East Carolina University on being the 2021 Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award winner,” said Tracy Taylor, Executive Director of the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation and the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award.

“This was one of the closest races we have had for the Slugger Award. The selection committee had a very tough job deciding between the four final candidates. In the end, Connor’s athletic accomplishments combined with his academic achievements impressed the selection committee. The ECU baseball program has donated more than 1500 hours in community service since Connor arrived on campus and even found a way to give back during these unusual times. Connor Norby is a great example of the criteria on which the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award is built.”

The BBCSA, created by the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation, was open to nominations from all Division I baseball programs in the country. The award is based on performance at the plate, academics, and personal integrity.

Texas Tech’s Hunter Hargrove won the initial BBCSA in 2017. Dallas Baptist’s Devlin Granberg took home the honor in 2018 with Texas Tech’s Josh Jung winning the award in 2019. Last year the BBCSA had no winner due to the COVID-19 virus which cut short the collegiate baseball season.