GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina sophomore placekicker Andrew Conrad has been named the American Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week according to an announcement by the league Monday morning.



The weekly accolade marks the second in Conrad’s career and is the first for a Pirate player this campaign.



Conrad set a program single-game record and tied for second in league history with five field goals made in ECU’s 22-7 victory at Florida Atlantic Saturday. He also tied an NCAA single-game standard as the third kicker in FBS history to convert five field goal attempts of 40 yards or longer (46, 47, 43, 46 and 40) while becoming the second player in AAC history to connect on five field goals of 40 yards or longer. Conrad added one PAT during the game for a personal-best 16 points – the third-most points in a single contest by a placekicker in school history.



For his efforts, Conrad was also selected the College Football Network Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 11.



East Carolina returns to action on Saturday when it visits Navy for an American Athletic Conference matchup in Annapolis. Kickoff is set for Noon and the game will air on ESPNNEWS.



American Athletic Conference Weekly Honors (Nov. 13)

Offensive Player of the Week

Seth Henigan • Jr. • QB • Memphis



Defensive Player of the Week

Colin Ramos • Jr. • LB • Navy



Special Teams Player of the Week

Andrew Conrad • So. • K • East Carolina



Honor Roll

Hahsaun Wilson • So. • RB • Charlotte

Byrum Brown • RFr. • QB • South Florida

Jaylan Knighton • Sr. • RB • SMU

Makhi Hughes • RFr. • RB • Tulane

Kirk Francis • Fr. • QB • Tulsa