ECU’s Davis captures hammer throw title at AAC tournament

TAMPA – Ryan Davis continued his stellar outdoor campaign Friday, capturing the American Athletic Conference hammer throw title on day one of the AAC Outdoor Championships at the USF Track & Field Stadium.

Davis turned in a mark of 70.77 meters, setting a new league and program record while also vaulting into the top 10 nationally. He is the first athlete in the men’s program to win a conference championship since Stefano Migliorati won the 800-meter crown in 2018.

Bria Stith sits in seventh place in the heptathlon entering Saturday, accruing a total of 3,055 points with three events to go. In the women’s 10,000-meter run, Abby Yourkavitch notched a time of 36.33.35 to claim sixth place while Rebekah Bergquist snagged eighth in the javelin with a mark of 41.86 meters.

A couple of Pirates advanced to the finals in their respective events. Lindsay Yentz ran a time of 4:33.15 in the 1,500-meter run while Shellbi Chapman clocked in at 59.03 in the 400-meter hurdles to finish fourth in the prelims.
After day one of the championships, the ECU men are fifth with 10 points while the women are in seventh place with a total of four points.

Day two of the meet kicks off in earnest Saturday at 3 p.m. with the women’s long jump.

