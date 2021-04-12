ECU’s Dooley tells WNCT’s Brian Bailey rumors of his possible move to Kansas untrue

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University men’s basketball coach Joe Dooley said he’s happy in Greenville and doesn’t have plans on going anywhere else.

WNCT sports director Brian Bailey spoke to Dooley Monday afternoon after social media posts on Twitter saying Dooley could choose to leave ECU and become an assistant coach at the University of Kansas again.

Dooley was an assistant at Kansas from 2003-13 under current coach Bill Self before taking the job at Florida Gulf Coast. He was there until his return at ECU in 2018.

Just got off the phone with ECU Coach Joe Dooley. He told me he has spent his morning reassuring recruits that he was the Pirate coach and there was nothing to the Kansas rumors. More tonight on @9OYSSports @wnct9 — Brian Bailey (@bbaileywnct) April 12, 2021

The Pirates finished 8-11 overall, 2-10 in the AAC this past season.