GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina graduate outfielder Taylor Edwards has been named to the 2023 All-American Athletic Conference Second Team while freshman third baseman Mackenzie Kila has earned a spot on the AAC All-Rookie Team, according to an announcement by the league on Wednesday.

The pair are the seventh and eighth Pirates to earn spots on the All-AAC teams since ECU joined the American prior to the 2015 season, joining Casey Alcorn (first team/2015), Lydia Ritchie (second team/2017), Erin Poepping (all-rookie/2018), Rachel McCollum (second team/2021), Taudrea Sinnie (second team/2022) and Jordan Hatch (all-rookie/2022). It is also the second straight season that the Pirates have earned multiple All-AAC selections in the same season, both under head coach Shane Winkler.

Edwards joined the Pirates as a mid-year transfer from UCLA and immediately made an impact in the lineup. She currently leads the Pirates at the plate with a .373 batting average, produced a team-high 12 multi-hit games and held a team-best stretch of eight consecutive games with a hit. In AAC play, she batted 12-for-51 with three doubles and five RBI including going 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run in ECU’s road win over Houston on April 8.

Kila has been consistent and steady at third base in her first year as a Pirate with 20 assists and 10 putouts for a .909 fielding percentage in league play. She went 9-for-36 at the plate in AAC play including a double and a home run with her best performance coming at home against Memphis where she went 2-for-2 with a run and a walk drawn.

East Carolina faces third-seeded host South Florida as the No. 6 seed in the opening round of the AAC Softball Championship on Thursday at 5 p.m. on ESPN+ inside USF Softball Stadium.

2023 American Athletic Conference Softball Regular Season Awards

Player of the Year

Sydney McKinney, Wichita State

Pitcher of the Year

Sarah Willis, Jr., UCF*

Defensive Player of the Year

Kathy Garcia-Soto, South Florida

Sami Hood, Wichita State

Rookie of the Year

Alex Aguilar, Wichita State*

Coaching Staff of the Year

Wichita State*

All-Conference First Team

P – Sarah Willis, UCF*

P – Gabriella Nori, South Florida

C – Jada Cody, UCF

1B – Zoe Jones, Wichita State

1B – Shannon Doherty, UCF

2B – Micaela Macario, UCF

3B – Turiya Coleman, Houston*

SS – Sydney McKinney, Wichita State*

SS – Imani Edwards, Tulsa

OF – Kennedy Searcy, UCF

OF – Haley Morgan, Tulsa

OF – Addison Barnard, Wichita State

OF – Lauren Lucas, Wichita State

DP/U/P – Vivian Ponn, South Florida

DP/U/Non-P – Bree Cantu, Houston*

All-Conference Second Team

P – Alex Aguilar, Wichita State

P – Lauren Howell, Wichita State

C – Lainee Brown, Wichita State

IF – Jasmine Williams, UCF

IF – Kathy Garcia-Soto, South Florida

IF – Marissa Trivelpiece, South Florida

IF – Sami Hood, Wichita State

OF – Chloe Evans, UCF

OF – Taylor Edwards, East Carolina

OF – Jordyn Kadlub, South Florida

OF – MacKenzie Denson, Tulsa

DP/U – Aubrey Evans, UCF

DP/U – Kylee Nash, Tulsa

All-Rookie Team

P – Alex Aguilar, Wichita State*

2B – Sami Hood, Wichita State

3B – Mackenzie Kila, East Carolina

SS – Kathy Garcia-Soto, South Florida

OF – Neely Taylor, Memphis

OF – Taylor Sedlacek, Wichita State

DP/U – Aubrey Evans, UCF

*Denotes unanimous selection