IRVING, Texas – East Carolina University’s Maeve English has been named Goalkeeper of the Week and Lucy Fazackerley has been named Rookie of the Week by the American Athletic Conference, the league announced Monday.

The honor for English comes on the heels of her second- and third-consecutive shutouts. The senior keeper has not allowed a score in over 270 minutes and made a tremendous second-half save against Campbell to hold the clean sheet and allow the team to go on to the 1-0 win.



After stopping all five shots on goal she faced last week, English has now recorded 15 clean sheets in her career.



Speaking of, Fazackerley scored her first career goal in just the fifth minute of that Campbell game. The tally came on a headed ball from Catherine Holbrook’s cross and the Wigan, England native placed it well to give the Camels’ keeper no chance.



Fazackerley has also played a key role in the team’s success defensively from her left back position. The freshman went the full 90 in the 4-0 win over George Mason in which the Pirates allowed only two total shots and played 64 minutes in the scorching heat to help the team shut the door on the Camels after her early score.



English, Fazackerley and the Pirates will be back in action in Johnson Stadium on Thursday at 7 p.m. as they host the UNCW Seahawks. The game is free to attend and will be available for streaming on ESPN+.