ECU’s English named AAC Goalkeeper of the Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. – After setting a new career-high with seven saves, Maeve English of the ECU soccer team has been named the AAC Goalkeeper of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon.

“Maeve was fantastic again for us against UCF just as she has been in each of the conference games,” said head coach Jason Hamilton. “She is giving us a chance to be in all of these games. The players in front of her give her confidence and her performances give the players in front of her that same confidence back.”

English had perhaps her best game as a Pirate on Sunday, making a career-best seven saves in a 1-1 draw at UCF. Many of those saves came at critical moments, with English making one stop in the final ten minutes of regulation and one in each of the overtime periods, making sure ECU earned a crucial point in the AAC standings.

It is the second Goalkeeper of the Week honor in English’s young career. The Greenville native was named Goalkeeper of the Week after recording a clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Houston on Feb. 13. English becomes the fourth Pirate to earn multiple AAC Goalkeeper of the Week awards in the same season and the first to do so as a freshman. She is also the first Pirate to earn multiple weekly awards from the AAC since Jayda Hylton-Pelaia was named the AAC Defensive Player of the Week twice in the 2018 campaign.

“To see her having this much success at such a young point in her career is a great thing for her and our program.” Hamilton said. “What people outside do not know is how much room she has to grow still. She is going to be a special one for years to come.”

English and the Pirates will return to the pitch on Sunday, March 21 when they head to Dallas to take on SMU. That match will kickoff at 1 p.m., on ESPN+.