IRVING, Texas – East Carolina University’s Jazmin Ferguson has been named the American Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week to cap off a historic week for the East Carolina soccer defense, the league announced Monday. Lucy Fazackerley joined Ferguson in weekly recognition with an Honor Roll nod.

Ferguson’s honor is her second Defensive Player of the Week award on the season and comes on the heels of a simply tremendous week leading the East Carolina defense. It started on Thursday against Florida Atlantic when the sophomore not only scored the game-winning goal – her team-leading third score of the season – but helped the team to not allow a single shot in the game. It was just the second time in program history that the Pirates have not allowed a shot and the first since Oct. 5, 2003.



Ferguson followed that performance up with another strong day on Sunday as the Pirates defeated UNCG 1-0. The back line allowed only three shots on goal and did not concede a single corner kick for the first time since Oct. 12, 2017. The Pirates pair of shutouts also moved the team up to six clean sheets on the year.



For her part, Fazackerley played another key role in her left back position. The Wigan, England native exhibited her prowess not only on that tremendous defense but in getting forward offensively, as she recorded assists on both goals by the Pirates on the week – her first two career assists.



Ferguson, Fazackerley and the Pirates will be back in action on Thursday as they travel to UAB for an 8 p.m. tilt with the Blazers.