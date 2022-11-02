IRVING, Texas – East Carolina University defender Jazmin Ferguson has been named the American Conference Rookie of the Year, the conference announced Wednesday. In addition to the award, Ferguson was joined by Carsen Parker and Maeve English in receiving Second-Team All-Conference honors.

For Ferguson, her honor comes on the heels of a stellar rookie campaign that saw the Conyers, Ga. native contribute as a key member of a defensive back line that shutout seven teams and allowed only 0.94 goals per game, third-best in school history. Ferguson also made a mark on the offensive end, scoring the game-winning goal in the 1-0 victory over Houston, for which she was named AAC Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 26.

Ferguson earned Second-Team All-Conference and All-Rookie nods in addition to her Rookie of the Year award. On the year, Ferguson started 18 of 19 games, and went the full 90 in 16 of those games, missing only one contest due to injury. Ferguson looked magnetic at times, consistently finding the ball either with her head or feet and making timely stop again and again.

Ferguson is the second-straight ECU player to earn the Rookie of the Year award after Haley McWhirter last season.

In addition to Ferguson, Parker and English also received well-earned Second-Team All-Conference honors.

Parker contributed greatly to the Pirates on the season with six goals and an assist with her constant offensive threat. The graduate student registered a brace three times on the season, scoring both goals for ECU against George Mason, Florida and Temple. The six goals doubled Parker’s career high in a single season. In all three games, Parker not only scored two goals but tallied the game-winning goals with under 20 minutes to play.

The honor is Parker’s second, after previously earning a Second-Team nod in the 2021 spring season.

English was a rock for ECU in goal this season, recording seven clean sheets and just 0.94 goals allowed on the season. The seven clean sheets is tied for fifth most in a season in school history while 0.94 stands alone at third most. The junior was also an ironwoman for ECU, playing every minute of all 19 games on the year.

After being named to the AAC All-Rookie team in spring 2021, this is English’s first All-Conference team.