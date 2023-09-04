IRVING, Texas – Jazmin Ferguson has been named the American Athletic Conference’s Defense Player of the Week and Ella Steck has earned her first Rookie of the Week nod, the league announced Monday. Additionally, Maeve English was named to the league’s weekly Honor Roll.



It was the second career Defensive Player of the Week recognition for the reigning Rookie of the Year, and it was a well-earned one. Ferguson started her week by playing a key role in keeping the Pirate’s fourth-straight clean sheet in the 2-0 win over UNCW before scoring a goal of her own and aiding the team in allowing only one tally in the 3-1 win over High Point. Ferguson’s goal was her second of the season and third of her career.



Continuing her strong run of play, Steck finally broke through with her first career goal against UNCW when she knocked in the game-icing score late in the contest. It didn’t take long for her to contribute again as she used her speed to get to a rebounded shot and fire it home for the first time against High Point for what proved to be the game-winning goal.



For English, she did what Pirate fans have become accustomed to seeing from her. She earned the clean sheet against UNCW – making two absolutely exquisite saves in the game – before making five saves and allowing only one goal in the win over High Point.



Ferguson, Steck, English and the Pirates will be back in action Thursday for a high-level contest as they travel to Durham, N.C. and Duke’s Koskinen Stadium for a 7 p.m. tilt with the Blue Devils.