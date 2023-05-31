GREENVILLE, N.C. – Coleman Ferrell has been selected to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team®, the organization announced Wednesday.



The 2023 Academic All-District® Track & Field Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their performances in competition and in the classroom.



Ferrell, an Engineering/Mathematics double major, was recently honored with the DePalo Award at ECU’s 2023 Breakfast of Champions, given to the East Carolina senior student-athlete with the highest cumulative GPA.



“Coleman is a tremendously hard-working student-athlete,” said coach Billy Caldwell . “His hard work is evident on and off the track. This is a great honor for Coleman and is a worthy accomplishment.”



The senior represented the Pirates on the track in eight meets across indoor and outdoor in 2023, including being a member two of the top-10 distance medley relay teams in program history. Following his graduation from ECU, Ferrell is heading to North Carolina to pursue his Ph.D. in statistics and operations research.



Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced June 28 (women) and 29 (men).