ECU’s Fleming earns conference defensive weekly honor

IRVING, Texas – East Carolina sophomore Malik Fleming has been named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player-of-the-Week according to an announcement by the league office Monday morning.

Fleming spearheaded a defensive unit that forced four turnovers, including three second half interceptions, in ECU’s 29-14 win over South Florida Thursday, Oct. 28. With the Pirates trailing 14-13 in the closing minutes of the third quarter, the Fairburn, Ga. native picked off a Katravis Marsh pass returning it 31 yards for the would-be game-winning score. It marked his second pass theft of the season and third of his career. Fleming finished the game with three tackles and added a pass breakup – one of four on the night for ECU.

On the season, Fleming has registered 23 tackles (18 solo) with one TFL (-3 yards) and has added a team second-best seven pass breakups. He has been a key member on East Carolina’s defensive unit that ranks sixth nationally in interceptions.

East Carolina (4-4, 2-2 American) will return to action Saturday, Nov. 6 when it plays host to Temple (3-5, 1-3 American) inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. (EDT) and will be televised on ESPN+.