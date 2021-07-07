ECU’s Forbrigd named AAC Women’s Golf Scholar-Athlete

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina’s Dorthea Forbrigd has been named the 2020-21 American Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the second time the league announced Wednesday morning.

Forbrigd is the third ECU women’s golfer to win the award (first two-time recipient) joining former Pirates Katie Kirk (2014-15) and Lisa Pettersson (2016-17). With her selection, she will receive a $2,000 postgraduate scholarship.

The Oslo, Norway native, who earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional after winning the American Athletic Conference individual title, recorded four top-25 finishes during five events during the spring. She owned a 74.00 stroke average and posted a 1-under par 215 (71-72-72) at the AAC Championships. Forbrigd opened the season with a share of sixth place at the Palmetto Intercollegiate (223), which was followed by a tie for 21st at River Landing (219), 46th at Briar’s Creek (228) and a tie for 20th at the Pinetree Women’s Collegiate (225).

Forbrigd closed out her career sporting a program-best 73.13 career stroke average in 47 events (136 rounds). She finished first in five events winning four outright to go along with 11 top-5’s, 17 top-10’s and 30 top-20 placements. As a three-time all-conference selection, she posted a 74.00 stroke average over five NCAA postseason rounds (two team appearances) and finished tied for 28th place (221/5-over) in the Auburn Regional in 2019.

A 2020 graduate of ECU (business management) who is pursuing her MBA, Forbrigd is the only five-time WGCA All-American Scholar in program history, a 10-time ECU Director of Athletics Honor Roll member and a four-time AAC All-Academic Team selection.